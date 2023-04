Although I’m not a fan of Joe Biden, I have to congratulate him on his recent decision to force electric cars on the population.

FILE - Electric cars are parked at a charging station in Sacramento, Calif., on April 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

Although I’m not a fan of Joe Biden, I have to congratulate him on his recent decision to force electric cars on the population. Because there won’t be enough electricity or batteries (as lithium is limited), people will be forced to walk again thereby making us all healthier.