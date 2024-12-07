48°F
Letters

LETTER: Biden goes back on his word

President Joe Biden speaks with reporters. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Brian Freymueller Henderson
December 6, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

So let me get this straight. After publicly proclaiming numerous times that he would respect the justice system in America and not pardon his son, President Joe Biden does the exact opposite thing and pardons his son. Mr. Biden claims the prosecution of his son was a politically motivated witch hunt — that if his last name wasn’t Biden, he would not have been prosecuted in the first place. One could argue this is exactly what has gone on with the prosecutions of Donald Trump.

If Mr. Biden doesn’t want to further stain his legacy, he should use the same reasoning to pardon Mr. Trump. We have a month and a half to see if this occurs.

