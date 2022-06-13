LETTER: Biden goes to Saudi Arabia

President Joe Biden waves from the top of the steps of Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. Biden is heading to Michigan to visit a Pfizer vaccine manufacturing plant near Kalamazoo. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

I hope none of your readers is becoming overly optimistic about Saudi Arabia bailing us out of high gasoline prices by increasing production on our behalf. First of all, it is a 45-day boat trip from Saudi Arabia to the Port of Long Beach. And when you add in the time for on-loading and off-loading, pipelines and refining, you would be well moer than two months — if that oil were to be extracted today.

And you need to understand, that the Saudis can charge any country any price they want. So working with them could actually exacerbate the high prices we have now.

The solution is to be self-sufficient with our energy production and have the president return to the position of the prior administration when we were oil exporters, not importers. While I, too, support the creation of renewable energy sources, you need to be able to support existing fossil fuel demands while working on alternatives that will replace them.