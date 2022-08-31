LETTER: Biden got elected under false pretenses

President Joe Biden meets with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

To win election in 2020, President Joe Biden told three lies: He was a moderate; he was the most experienced candidate; and he was a unifier.

In reality, he’s a progressive, often comparing himself to Franklin Delano Roosevelt. Years don’t make you experienced if you’re always wrong. And he’s done more to divide the United States than to bring it together.

Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me. Never underestimate the intelligence of the American voters.