LETTER: Biden handouts to student loan holders

The Biden administration has given $1.27 billion to 3.6 million people for student loan forgiveness. Drowning in debt, you put yourself in that predicament.

Yes, higher education costs have been out of control for 15 years. But those high-paying professional occupations come with high education costs.

What about those of us who scrimped and sent our kids to a in-state university? Or those of us who worked hard and paid our way to go to college or trade school. Are we going to get reimbursed? Unbelievable.