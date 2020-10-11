LETTER: Biden, Harris avoiding the tough questions

Presidential candidate Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris have been not-so-artfully dodging four very important questions from the media

Presidential candidate Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris have been not-so-artfully dodging four very important questions from the media regarding their plans should Democrats gain control of the legislative and executive branches in 2021:

1) Do they support packing the U.S. Supreme Court with up to 15 justices?

2) Do they support statehood for Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico?

3) Do they support elimination of the Electoral College?

4) Do they support elimination of the filibuster in the U.S. Senate?

Democrats have told us they want to do these things — and much more. With these tools, they will destroy the Constitution and all of the rights it guarantees for every U.S. citizen. Freedom of speech? Religion? Self defense? School choice? Health care? Police protection? All gone. The Democrat National Committee tells us all of this and much more in its 150-page manifesto.

Never could I imagine that rioting, murder and violence would be viable campaign strategies in the United States. Yet here we are. Democrats don’t even try to hide it — until of course, they get caught.