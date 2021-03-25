LETTER: Biden, Harris fan the flames over Atlanta shootings

Our race-baiter-in-chief (Joe Biden) and his vice race-baiter (Kamala Harris) couldn’t wait to jump at the chance to further divide our nation.

President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Meeting with Asian leaders in Atlanta, they labeled the recent shootings there a hate crime because the shooter was white. Ms. Harris concluded “that while the motive of the shooter remains under investigation, these facts are clear. Six of the eight killed were of Asian descent. ” She also said, “Racism is real in America. And it always has been. Xenophobia is real in America. And always has been. Sexism, too” (“Biden calls for changing our hearts,” March 20 Review-Journal).

Shouldn’t our elected leaders wait until the facts are known before making such incendiary remarks? What happened to Mr. Biden’s pledge to heal and unite our country?