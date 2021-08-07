LETTER: Biden ignores the Supreme Court

(The Associated Press)

As a parent, you are always toeing the line between telling your kids what to do and guiding them so they make the right decision on their own. You go from, “You can’t do that” to, “That isn’t a good idea,” when they both mean no.

The Supreme Court gently told the Biden administration that extending the eviction moratorium wasn’t a good idea. The Biden administration responded “Well, they didn’t say we couldn’t do it.”

When petulant teenagers use this rationale, they quickly erode the trust they’ve earned over the years.