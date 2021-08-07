94°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
Letters

LETTER: Biden ignores the Supreme Court

Brandon Taylor Las Vegas
August 6, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 
(The Associated Press)
(The Associated Press)

As a parent, you are always toeing the line between telling your kids what to do and guiding them so they make the right decision on their own. You go from, “You can’t do that” to, “That isn’t a good idea,” when they both mean no.

The Supreme Court gently told the Biden administration that extending the eviction moratorium wasn’t a good idea. The Biden administration responded “Well, they didn’t say we couldn’t do it.”

When petulant teenagers use this rationale, they quickly erode the trust they’ve earned over the years.

MOST READ
1
CARTOONS: Harris prepares her office
CARTOONS: Harris prepares her office
2
COVID cases among vaccinated on the rise in Clark County
COVID cases among vaccinated on the rise in Clark County
3
Raiders report: Friday practice brings first fight of camp
Raiders report: Friday practice brings first fight of camp
4
Gene Simmons ready to ‘sacrifice’ in Kiss residency on the Strip
Gene Simmons ready to ‘sacrifice’ in Kiss residency on the Strip
5
Spirit cancels 27 flights at Las Vegas’ McCarran airport
Spirit cancels 27 flights at Las Vegas’ McCarran airport
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(The Associated Press)
LETTER: Natural COVID immunity only lasts so long
A. Cribari Las Vegas

There’s no COVID vaccine for those under 12 yet, and school starts Monday. The least we can do, as adults, is get the vaccine — whether you’ve already had COVID or not.

LETTER: Gov. Sisolak vetoes vital bill involving dentistry
Ed De Andrade Las Vegas The writer is president of the Nevada Dental Association.

Effective leaders communicate, collaborate and engage. They motivate and inspire by treating people with respect and professionalism.