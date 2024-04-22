LETTER: Biden ignores the Supreme Court on student loans

Biden is constantly harping on how Trump is a threat to democracy and will be a dictator, eliminating our freedoms. It is Biden, however, who has proven himself the dictator who is threatening democracy.

After the Supreme Court ruled he cannot eliminate student loan debt, he said he would ignore their decision. And recently he upped the ante by declaring more student debt to be void. Sounds like a dictator threatening democracy to me.