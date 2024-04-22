80°F
Letters

LETTER: Biden ignores the Supreme Court on student loans

LETTER: Inclusivity and equity are musts in education
LETTER: More on 1968
Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: Clark County cracks down on street vendors
LETTER: Tragedy in the legal community
Bruce A. Kesselman Las Vegas
April 21, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

President Joe Biden is constantly harping on how Donald Trump is a threat to democracy and will be a dictator, eliminating our freedoms. It is Mr. Biden, however, who has proven himself the dictator who is threatening democracy.

After the Supreme Court ruled he cannot eliminate student loan debt, he said he would ignore their decision. And recently he upped the ante by declaring more student debt to be void. Sounds like a dictator threatening democracy to me.

LETTER: More on 1968
Ron Moers Henderson

As a cop who was at not only at the 1968 Democratic convention at the Conrad Hilton on Michigan Avenue, but also the Chicago arson fires on the west side, I feel there were many reasons why the city was a tinderbox.

Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: Clark County cracks down on street vendors
Dave Almond Las Vegas

A lot of us walk or jog in the summer nights when it cools down. The juice vendor was a wonderful break before starting the return half of our exercise. Alas, never more.

Former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
LETTER: Where were the banks in the Donald Trump saga?
Steven Ginther Mesquite

It is the bank’s full responsibility to fully vet people or businesses that are applying for loans. If bank officials are operating in a criminal, lazy or unethical way, they should be the ones on trial.

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks in a televised New Year speech, in Tehran. (Office ...
LETTER: Joe Biden and Iran
Jimmy Wike Mesquite

With the threat of an Iranian attack on Israel, the Biden administration issued it’s most terrifying single-word directive to Iran, “Don’t.” Unfortunately, Iran did.

Venezuelan migrants pray at the camping site outside the Sacred Heart Church in downtown El Pas ...
LETTER: Biden’s bungles student loans, the border
H. Pytel Las Vegas

Mr. Biden opened the border. He can close the border. If he does not have the authority to close the border, then he did not have the authority to implement his first action, that of opening the border.

