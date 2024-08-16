92°F
LETTER: Biden ignores the Supreme Court on student loans

Miguel Reyes-Cuerva Henderson
August 15, 2024 - 9:02 pm
 

H. Pytel’s recent letter to the editor on student loans was completely right. If President Joe Biden wants to forgive the loans, let him or the Democrat Party pay for it.

Mr. Biden the dictator is trying to fulfill his promise even after the Supreme Court said he couldn’t legally do it. This is just like vote buying.

Furthermore, if Mr. Biden really wants to help these students, he wouldn’t just forgive the loans — as that would not teach our young Americans good financial habits. He would instead help them by offering more favorable loan payments and give them more time to pay. But they must pay.

