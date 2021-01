President Joe Biden. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Shame on Michael Ramirez and the Review-Journal for the disgraceful Thursday “I salami squared” editorial cartoon, mocking President Joe Biden’s inaugural. President Biden has struggled with stuttering throughout his life and is an inspiration to people overcoming speech disorders. The cartoon is also offensive because it stereotyped people based on age. How low can you go?