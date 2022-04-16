LETTER: Biden, inflation and the blame game

President should tackle the problem rather than point fingers elsewhere.

Members of the Biden administration are constantly referring to rising inflation as “Putin’s price hike.” Unfortunately, actual data clearly illustrates how delusional these statements are.

When President Joe Biden took office, inflation was just below 2 percent. On the day Russia invaded Ukraine, it had already risen to nearly 8 percent. Rising inflation was routinely being discussed in the media last summer.

Instead of proposing solutions, Mr. Biden held a Zoom meeting with dozens of TikTok influencers to discuss how they should frame the issue as Vladimir Putin’s fault. Sadly, Mr. Biden isn’t concerned about fixing out-of-control inflation or the problems it is causing ordinary Americans. He just wants you to be mad at someone else.

Even more troubling, this “blame game” reveals that Mr. Biden apparently believes Putin has more control over the American economy than he does.