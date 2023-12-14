LETTER: Biden is violating his constitutional duties on the border

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Joe Biden has signaled to Republican congressmen that he is willing to entertain a proposal to shore up the southern border if he gets concessions. In what right functioning government should it be necessary for the president to be cajoled and coerced to secure a country’s border?

This president is more concerned with sustaining and arming Ukraine in its flagging attempt to take down Russia. It’s a fool’s errand and will fail. But that doesn’t stop this regime, which is full of warmongers, from throwing more money at Ukraine — more than one-tenth of a trillion dollars — and making the House grovel for a little pittance to secure the border.

If there was ever a violation of sworn constitutional duty to protect and defend it’s the Biden allowance of an open border.