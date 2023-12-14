LETTER: Biden is violating his constitutional duties on the border
He’d rather help Ukraine than address his immigration mess.
Joe Biden has signaled to Republican congressmen that he is willing to entertain a proposal to shore up the southern border if he gets concessions. In what right functioning government should it be necessary for the president to be cajoled and coerced to secure a country’s border?
This president is more concerned with sustaining and arming Ukraine in its flagging attempt to take down Russia. It’s a fool’s errand and will fail. But that doesn’t stop this regime, which is full of warmongers, from throwing more money at Ukraine — more than one-tenth of a trillion dollars — and making the House grovel for a little pittance to secure the border.
If there was ever a violation of sworn constitutional duty to protect and defend it’s the Biden allowance of an open border.