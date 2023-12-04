LETTER: Biden Israeli policy is a retread of the Obama White House

Secretary of State Antony Blinken. (Carlos Barria/Pool Photo via AP)

Your Sunday editorial “Blinken only emboldens Hamas terrorists” clearly identifies the administration’s hidden agenda, which is not pro-Israel. On Oct. 19, while President Joe Biden condemned Hamas, he stated that, when the conflict is over, the “two-state solution” must be re-initiated. He stated this again when 4-year old Abigail Edan was released on Nov. 26.

The “two-state solution” has been an utter failure since the 1967 six-day war, yet it remains the policy of the Biden administration.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken is a “swamp creature” passed on from Obama’s administration, as are National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan; Robert Malley, lead negotiator for the Iranian nuclear treaty; and John Kirby, who, as an active duty naval officer, was a spokesperson for Barack Obama’s State Department. Is our State Department really looking after us?