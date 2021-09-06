90°F
Letters

LETTER: Biden leaves Americans behind

Douglas Creighton Henderson
September 5, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
Nemo resideo — or no one left behind — is not just reserved for the military. It is part of who we are as Americans. President Joe Biden and his administration have committed the unforgivable in Afghanistan. They have broken this credo and shamed America. Every American citizen and ally must now wonder: When will I be abandoned and left to face evil alone? These are indeed dark times.

