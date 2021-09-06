LETTER: Biden leaves Americans behind

Nemo resideo — or no one left behind — is not just reserved for the military.

Rokai Yusufzai, who immigrated from Afghanistan to the U.S., right, talks about the fall of Kabul alongside his daughter, Medinah Yusufzai, at their home in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Nemo resideo — or no one left behind — is not just reserved for the military. It is part of who we are as Americans. President Joe Biden and his administration have committed the unforgivable in Afghanistan. They have broken this credo and shamed America. Every American citizen and ally must now wonder: When will I be abandoned and left to face evil alone? These are indeed dark times.