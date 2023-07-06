LETTER: Biden-loving letter writer has future in comedy

Television writers are on strike. Perhaps Mr. Strickland can get a job writing for “Saturday Night Live.”

FILE - President Joe Biden delivers a speech on infrastructure spending at Carpenters Pittsburgh Training Center, Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

I thought Richard Strickland’s Saturday letter (“Go, Joe, go!”) was a parody until I realized it wasn’t.

Mr. Strickland is thrilled with the Biden administration, touting the great successes the president has had. Obviously, the writer is happy paying $4 a gallon for regular unleaded gas. Or perhaps he is not in the market for a new home with an interest rate of 6.7 percent. He must not shop often for groceries, with prices at the highest they have ever been. He is not concerned with inflation having hit a 40-year high. He hasn’t listened to leading economist predicting a real possibility of a recession early next year.

Furthermore, Mr. Strickland doesn’t realize that world leaders are taking advantage of Mr. Biden’s poor foreign policies. Re: Russia’s invasion of Ukraine or China’s threat to invade Taiwan. We did not hear any of that during the Trump administration, when peace through strength was the foreign policy. Why didn’t Mr. Strickland mention the disaster of our withdrawal from Afghanistan, leaving $85 billion in military equipment behind? Or, worse yet, stranding hundreds of American citizens, leaving them to find their own way out? Oh, forgive me. According to Mr. Biden, that was Donald Trump’s fault.

Mr. Strickland is not concerned that we are begging our adversaries for oil. Sixty percent of Americans believe we are headed in the wrong direction. Mr. Biden’s approval rating is hovering in the mid-30s.

