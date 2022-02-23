45°F
LETTER: Biden may be a ‘decent’ man

Thomas Kierstead North Las Vegas
February 22, 2022 - 9:10 pm
 
President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
A recent Review-Journal letter writer described President Joe Biden as a “good and decent man.” I have a neighbor who I think is a good and decent man, yet I would not want him to be president of my homeowners association.

Simply by looking at the polls, I can conclude that most Americans think Mr. Biden is a weak and ineffectual leader. If he were smart, he’d listen to Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Sen. Kirsten Sinema, D-Ariz., and move from far left field to somewhere closer to center. I think the question is not whether I like him, but if I respect him. And at this point, I do not.

