LETTER: Biden moves to abandon Israel in favor of Hamas

Our president has stooped to a new low. According to Friday’s Review-Journal, “President Joe Biden issued a stark warning to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday that future U.S. support for Israel’s war in Gaza depends on the implementation of new steps to protect civilians and aid workers.” As he throws our staunch ally Israel under the bus, Mr. Biden delivers a huge gift to Hamas and its benefactor Iran — just what they have been waiting for.

The Democrats will resort to any means to win in November. Are they so desperate for those Arab American and far-left votes that they will shift U.S. support from Israel to the Hamas terrorists? This is a huge mistake that will have adverse consequences for our country.