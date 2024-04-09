61°F
LETTER: Biden moves to abandon Israel in favor of Hamas

Jill Levy North Las Vegas
April 8, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

Our president has stooped to a new low. According to Friday’s Review-Journal, “President Joe Biden issued a stark warning to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday that future U.S. support for Israel’s war in Gaza depends on the implementation of new steps to protect civilians and aid workers.” As he throws our staunch ally Israel under the bus, Mr. Biden delivers a huge gift to Hamas and its benefactor Iran — just what they have been waiting for.

The Democrats will resort to any means to win in November. Are they so desperate for those Arab American and far-left votes that they will shift U.S. support from Israel to the Hamas terrorists? This is a huge mistake that will have adverse consequences for our country.

LETTER: Vocational education should be even more attractive
David Kirscht North Las Vegas

Lower costs and drop unnecessary classes. Vocational schools might increase their enrollment further if they quit requiring college courses as part of their curriculum.

(AP Photo/John Locher, File)
LETTER: Las Vegas and the Colorado River
Kyle Roerink Las Vegas The writer is executive director of the Great Basin Water Network.

Every user must cut back and carefully plan for a future in which there will be considerably less water in the system than there is today.

Elizabeth Warren. (Tim Hynds/Sioux City Journal via AP)
LETTER: Progressives and unintended consequences
Lou Young North Las Vegas

Progressives need to adjust to reality and understand the changes they want will have an effect, but just not the ones they expect.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal file)
LETTER: On urban water use and farming
Laura Holt Maloney Las Vegas

A false dichotomy is often presented to us in most media between farming and urban water use. Water discussions usually have more to do with politics and current fads than they do with science.

(Getty Images)
LETTER: Jesus and Easter
Stan McClure Las Vegas

Extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence.

The Grant Sawyer state office building pictured, on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (B ...
LETTER: State unloads Grant Sawyer building
Gary Rosenfeld Tampa, Florida

My question is why would the city of Las Vegas undertake the purchase of the Grant Sawyer building knowing the costs of repairs needed to make it usable?

An artist's rendering of the Oakland Athletics planned Las Vegas ballpark. (Courtesy Athletics)
LETTER: Oakland A’s off to another great start
Al Garth Las Vegas

We should have worked on procuring an expansion team, not some washed up club such as the Oakland A’s. The song should be, “Take Me Out of the Ball Game.”

