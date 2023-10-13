LETTER: Biden must stand with Israel

President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Hamas’s unprovoked and brazen Saturday attack on Israel resulting in the slaughter of hundreds of innocent Israeli men, women and children and several Americans, plus the kidnapping of hundreds more, including Americans, will become a defining moment in world history and the Biden presidency.

Clearly, Israel will not take this unmitigated attack lying down. Shortly, it will invade Gaza and root out the religious fanatics and — with the support of all nations, I hope — deliver catastrophic devastation to Iran, the behind-the-scenes mastermind of these attacks. Sadly, casualties will be high and the pain of loss great.

Let’s hope for our sake that Joe Biden and his administration are 100 percent behind Israel, will provide whatever aid necessary and become part of the global effort to rid the world of these barbaric terrorists.