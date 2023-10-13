64°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Letters

LETTER: Biden must stand with Israel

John Turzer Henderson
October 12, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Hamas’s unprovoked and brazen Saturday attack on Israel resulting in the slaughter of hundreds of innocent Israeli men, women and children and several Americans, plus the kidnapping of hundreds more, including Americans, will become a defining moment in world history and the Biden presidency.

Clearly, Israel will not take this unmitigated attack lying down. Shortly, it will invade Gaza and root out the religious fanatics and — with the support of all nations, I hope — deliver catastrophic devastation to Iran, the behind-the-scenes mastermind of these attacks. Sadly, casualties will be high and the pain of loss great.

Let’s hope for our sake that Joe Biden and his administration are 100 percent behind Israel, will provide whatever aid necessary and become part of the global effort to rid the world of these barbaric terrorists.

MOST READ
1
MGM sends special offers in wake of September cyberattack
MGM sends special offers in wake of September cyberattack
2
Pop superstar announces Las Vegas Strip residency
Pop superstar announces Las Vegas Strip residency
3
Ticket bought in small California town wins $1.725B Powerball jackpot
Ticket bought in small California town wins $1.725B Powerball jackpot
4
Las Vegas gets another pro sports team
Las Vegas gets another pro sports team
5
$355K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino
$355K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Drawing of possible baseball stadium in Las Vegas. (Oakland Athletics)
LETTER: The A’s will do just fine in Las Vegas
J. Auerbach Las Vegas

If not a single local fan showed up to cheer on the A’s in Vegas, what do you think the attendance numbers would be for a Yankees, Red Sox, Dodgers or Cubs game?

Migrants arrive to the Mexican side of the bank of the Rio Grande river in Matamoros, Mexico, T ...
LETTER: An immigration fix
Don Ellis Henderson

Where do we put migrants and the homeless?

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian struck and killed by a v ...
LETTER: Boulder Highway becoming a die-way
Bill Franz Henderson

Jaywalking is a serious problem in the Las Vegas area. Nowhere is this more apparent than along an 18-mile stretch of Boulder Highway.

More stories
Biden decries the ‘unconscionable’ Hamas attack and warns Israel’s enemies not to exploit the crisis
Biden decries the ‘unconscionable’ Hamas attack and warns Israel’s enemies not to exploit the crisis
VICTOR JOECKS: Israel has right, duty to destroy Hamas
VICTOR JOECKS: Israel has right, duty to destroy Hamas
Live updates: Over 100 Israelis held captive in Gaza, Hamas says
Live updates: Over 100 Israelis held captive in Gaza, Hamas says
Biden condemns the ‘appalling assault’ by Hamas as Israel’s allies express anger and shock
Biden condemns the ‘appalling assault’ by Hamas as Israel’s allies express anger and shock
Biden condemns Hamas for ‘unadulterated evil’ in attack on Israel
Biden condemns Hamas for ‘unadulterated evil’ in attack on Israel
Death toll reaches 1,100 in Israel, Hamas war
Death toll reaches 1,100 in Israel, Hamas war