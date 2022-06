The administration should have done the right thing and bought some training wheels for the president’s bicycle.

President Joe Biden pedals his bike towards a crowd at Gordons Pond in Rehoboth Beach, Del., Saturday, June 18, 2022. Biden fell from his bike as he tried to get off it to greet the crowd. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

I don’t care if we are $30,438,000,000,000 in debt, and counting, the administration should have done the right thing and bought some training wheels for the president’s bicycle. I hold the Vice President and the Speaker of the House responsible for this oversight.