LETTER: Biden needs to be fact-checked

President Joe Biden. (Charles McQuillan/Getty Images/TNS)

I watched the State of the Union speech. I was not disappointed. It felt like a Biden campaign rally. But then I realized there were too many people there, so it wasn’t.

It ended up being an opportunity for the divider-in-chief to lie by commission and omission and to pass the blame on issues. He highlighted some minor accomplishments that are good, but have nothing to do with correcting the destruction this administration has wrought on our country.

Joe Biden’s claims about Donald Trump’s stand on in vitro fertilization, abortion and Social Security were blatant lies. He failed to mention that Mr. Trump’s remark on Vladimir Putin and NATO payments spurred some countries to adhere to their financial obligations.

The bottom line of the speech is to fact-check Mr. Biden before taking anything he’s said as gospel.