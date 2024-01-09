LETTER: Biden opts to go negative

President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

There was no way President Joe Biden was going to campaign on his record. The polls are terrible and getting worse every week. Mr. Biden is going to throw as much mud as he can at Donald Trump in an attempt to discredit him and shift attention away from himself. Has anybody been investigated as much as Mr. Trump? No.

Does anybody believe that Mr. Biden can stop vacationing enough to campaign? I watched the president walk across the White House lawn recently and wondered what was keeping him up. Whoever is advising the president has to get him to move aside and let Gavin Newsom carry the banner against Mr. Trump. I know Vice President Kamala Harris will be hurt, but this is stacking up to be one of those once-in-a-lifetime landslides.

It would be different if there were only one issue to lie about, but Mr. Biden is staring at too many miscues to have a shot to win the general election. Just the incompetence in dealing with the southern border is going to take a miracle to overcome. The ongoing negotiations over Ukraine money, support for Israel and stopping illegal migration have been a public disaster.

If the numbers get any worse among the special interest groups that have always supported the Democrats, the president cannot continue.