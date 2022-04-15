LETTER: Biden plays games on gun control

The Democrats want us to be the sheep at the mercy of the wolves.

"Ghost guns" on display at the headquarters of the San Francisco Police Department in San Francisco in 2019. (AP Photo/Haven Daley)

President Joe Biden is using gang-related shootings to start a new war on gun owners. The shootings in blue cities are not committed by legal gun owners but by gang members and career criminals. The insanity of the president and his party is evident when they blame guns for current shootings. These thugs who use stolen guns supplied by gun runners are not NRA members or legal gun owners.

I have lived in New York City. No one except elites or businessmen can carry guns. New York has the toughest gun laws, yet shootings are out of control. Same in Los Angeles, Chicago and all the blue cities with strict gun laws. It is the people not the guns. But the Democrats refuse to blame people because of the fear of offending their fan base.

In the current climate with defund the police and rising crime, the last things I want to give up are my guns. The Democrats want us to be the sheep at the mercy of the wolves.