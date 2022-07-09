95°F
LETTER: Biden pledges us to a bottomless pit in Ukraine

Bob Valentine Las Vegas
July 8, 2022 - 9:02 pm
 
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys)
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys)

President Joe Biden says, “We are going to support Ukraine as long as it takes.” Then he says, “And so I don’t know how it’s going to end, but it will not end with a Russian defeat of Ukraine in Ukraine.” Admitting not to know how it will end, then stating how it will not end makes no sense. It could end in exactly the scenario Mr. Biden just said wouldn’t happen.

That’s classic Bidenspeak, circuitous and difficult if not impossible to make sense of.

I’m sure Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was jumping for joy after hearing Mr. Biden pledging unending financial support. I see Zelenskyy as an opportunist and a charlatan who will seize the chance to get a large piece of the seemingly bottomless pit of money to fight the good fight. He’s asking for $4 billion per month. I’m sure the oversight will no doubt be rigorous, right? Wrong. Throwing good money after bad “for as long as it takes” is a recipe for misspending.

So this could be a protracted war or it could be over soon. It doesn’t matter to NATO and the G-7 leaders. They have pledged to monetarily support it ad infinitum. That’s not good policy and is destined to produce much fiscal abuse because Ukraine, as we know, has a deep history of corruption.

Oh well, easy come, easy go.

