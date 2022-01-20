50°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Letters

LETTER: Biden poll numbers continue to crater

Blaz Duranovic Las Vegas
January 19, 2022 - 9:00 pm
 
President Joe Biden waves as he walks to Marine One. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
President Joe Biden waves as he walks to Marine One. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

The latest polls show that President Joe Biden’s approval rate is in the 30s. Maybe because the administration’s priorities are completely upside-down? Americans don’t care about the so-called insurrection, the so-called assault on voting rights, climate change and other phony causes.

What Americans do care about is the economy, stupid. Just look at the prices of just about everything. Gasoline up about 75 percent since Donald Trump left. Supermarket chicken and beef up about the same. Also, Americans care about staying safe while walking the kids or going to the store. Some of them might even have family members left behind in Afghanistan.

Thankfully, there are a few — probably only two — Democrats in Congress who are still sane and are putting a stop to Mr. Biden’s crazy agenda. Unfortunately for them, they will be in a minority after November’s election. How ironic.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas builder buys shuttered golf course, plans 1,600 homes
Las Vegas builder buys shuttered golf course, plans 1,600 homes
2
Maxx Crosby caught off guard with firing of Mike Mayock
Maxx Crosby caught off guard with firing of Mike Mayock
3
Personal injury attorney accused of stalking, stealing, threats. He faces disbarment.
Personal injury attorney accused of stalking, stealing, threats. He faces disbarment.
4
Rich Bisaccia interviews; 2 new Raiders GM candidates emerge
Rich Bisaccia interviews; 2 new Raiders GM candidates emerge
5
‘Mattress Mack’ loses $4.7M in 6 days betting football
‘Mattress Mack’ loses $4.7M in 6 days betting football
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
LETTER: More evidence we must deal with global warming
Mariah Birnbaum Las Vegas

The numbers: 1.86 inches of rain, 87 days of temperatures above 100 degrees and 117 degrees, the hottest temperature ever recorded in Las Vegas.

Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol ...
LETTER: Jan. 6 and conspiracies
Steven Oakes North Las Vegas

The only people “killing each other on Jan. 6, 2021” was an unnamed Black police officer killing an unarmed white woman.

Trump supporters gather outside the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. As Congres ...
LETTER: Jan. 6 comparison isn’t so far off
Charles Parrish Las Vegas

The attack on the Capitol was conducted by people who claim to be Americans. I find that disgusting and shameful.