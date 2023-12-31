53°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Biden pushes green agenda on Americans

Gary Mahoney Las Vegas
December 30, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File

The Biden administration has been pushing its green energy agenda down the throats of Americans. I’m curious as to why all of Washington, D.C., hasn’t converted to solar power. Why does the presidential motorcade still use gas-guzzling SUVs? Why have they not replaced all of those Escalades with electric vehicles? This hypocrisy reeks of the cliche, “Do as I say, not as I do.” Or do they not believe in their own fantasies?

MOST READ
1
‘Mattress Mack’ makes $1M bet on team to win CFP national title
‘Mattress Mack’ makes $1M bet on team to win CFP national title
2
Where will Super Bowl teams stay the week of game?
Where will Super Bowl teams stay the week of game?
3
6 laws taking effect in January: Increased cannabis possession limits, voting in jails
6 laws taking effect in January: Increased cannabis possession limits, voting in jails
4
CARTOONS: Biden can’t figure out the problem with this
CARTOONS: Biden can’t figure out the problem with this
5
California leavin’: How the Golden State influences Nevada’s population
California leavin’: How the Golden State influences Nevada’s population
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)
LETTER: Let’s put the Biden economy in context
Tim Cox Henderson

I’m writing to address claims that attribute inflation and economic challenges solely to Bidenomics. It’s crucial to consider the broader context.

More stories
Senior VP out at Fontainebleau
Senior VP out at Fontainebleau
Las Vegas officers in Thursday police shooting identified
Las Vegas officers in Thursday police shooting identified
Bishop Gorman boys basketball coach sets state record
Bishop Gorman boys basketball coach sets state record
Man facing DUI charge after pickup truck veers on to sidewalk, kills man
Man facing DUI charge after pickup truck veers on to sidewalk, kills man
Hill: One 2023 sports moment stands out from the rest
Hill: One 2023 sports moment stands out from the rest
‘You grow up dreaming of playing in it,’ Knights say of Winter Classic
‘You grow up dreaming of playing in it,’ Knights say of Winter Classic