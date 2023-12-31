LETTER: Biden pushes green agenda on Americans

AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File

The Biden administration has been pushing its green energy agenda down the throats of Americans. I’m curious as to why all of Washington, D.C., hasn’t converted to solar power. Why does the presidential motorcade still use gas-guzzling SUVs? Why have they not replaced all of those Escalades with electric vehicles? This hypocrisy reeks of the cliche, “Do as I say, not as I do.” Or do they not believe in their own fantasies?