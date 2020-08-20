97°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Letters

LETTER: Biden, race and his VP selection

Leon Pitt Las Vegas
August 19, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

Kamala Harris’s historic selection to be Joe Biden’s running mate is as troubling as it is welcoming. Sadly, Sen. Harris was chosen primarily because of her gender and color … period. And, for me, identity choices embrace racism, not equal opportunity and inclusion.

Mr. Biden apparently believes he is getting the best of both worlds, a woman and a person of color — in effect satisfying two constituencies needed to propel him to victory over President Donald Trump.

As a Black retired journalist, there is also no doubt in my mind that Mr. Biden is playing the race card with Sen. Harris because many younger Black voters — unlike older establishment Blacks — are not too excited by his candidacy. Given Sen. Harris’ own lackluster showing during her failed bid for the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination, she may not be the right choice for Mr. Biden.

MOST READ
1
NEVADA VIEWS: Your favorite Vegas restaurant is dead
NEVADA VIEWS: Your favorite Vegas restaurant is dead
2
Hotel owners facing ‘unprecedented wave’ of foreclosures, group says
Hotel owners facing ‘unprecedented wave’ of foreclosures, group says
3
VICTOR JOECKS: Coronavirus cases keep dropping. King Sisolak is promising new restrictions anyway.
VICTOR JOECKS: Coronavirus cases keep dropping. King Sisolak is promising new restrictions anyway.
4
Gaming icon sells Henderson mansion for $11.25M
Gaming icon sells Henderson mansion for $11.25M
5
Las Vegas hotel-casinos offer midweek deals to attract visitors
Las Vegas hotel-casinos offer midweek deals to attract visitors
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST