LETTER: Biden, race and his VP selection

Joe Biden. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Kamala Harris’s historic selection to be Joe Biden’s running mate is as troubling as it is welcoming. Sadly, Sen. Harris was chosen primarily because of her gender and color … period. And, for me, identity choices embrace racism, not equal opportunity and inclusion.

Mr. Biden apparently believes he is getting the best of both worlds, a woman and a person of color — in effect satisfying two constituencies needed to propel him to victory over President Donald Trump.

As a Black retired journalist, there is also no doubt in my mind that Mr. Biden is playing the race card with Sen. Harris because many younger Black voters — unlike older establishment Blacks — are not too excited by his candidacy. Given Sen. Harris’ own lackluster showing during her failed bid for the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination, she may not be the right choice for Mr. Biden.