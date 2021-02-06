52°F
Letters

LETTER: Biden reaches out the GOP on COVID relief bill

Carmine A. DiFazio North Las Vegas
February 5, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

President Joe Biden’s invitation for 10 Republican senators to the White House to negotiate yet another COVID-19 relief bill was all show. He has no intention of reducing the $1.9 trillion, which is the GOP position.

Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Bernie Sanders have already paved the way for the $1.9 trillion. It’s called “reconciliation” an obscure procedural method to pass a bill in the Senate with a simple majority — 51 votes — and circumvent the required 60 votes for passage. Anyone who believes otherwise also believes the current Congress will pass term-limits and the president will sign it into law.

