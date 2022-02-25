LETTER: Biden repeats Obama’s mistakes

In a Jan. 21, 2010, file photo President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden acknowledge mayors in the audience before they addressed the U.S. Conference of Mayors at the White House in Washington. Biden has a net worth of $9 million while Obama has a net worth of $70 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File)

The last time the gas prices were this high, Barack Obama was president and Joe Biden was vice-president. The last time Russia invaded Ukraine, Obama was president, Biden was vice-president. When Benghazi occurred — you guessed it — Obama was president, Biden was vice-president.

Even more amazing, a lot of the people who were in the Obama administration are in the Biden administration, making the same decisions.

Well, you know what they say, if at first you don’t succeed, try, try the same stupid decisions.