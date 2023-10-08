78°F
Letters

LETTER: Biden reverses course on border wall

Bob Valentine Las Vegas
October 7, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

The Biden regime is now going to allow border wall construction. Yes, White House officials have seen the light and, in their great wisdom, the time is right to construct a barrier on the border.

I guess they have inflicted the right amount of chaos and destruction to warrant a little bone to be thrown to the border states.

Incredulously, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas made this statement: “There is presently an acute and immediate need to construct physical barriers and roads in the vicinity of the border of the United States in order to prevent unlawful entries into the United States in the project areas.”

No kidding. Only it’s about two and a half years and tens of millions of illegal immigrants too late.

It never surprises me how Republicans seize defeat out of the jaws of victory.

