In 2016, Barack Obama paid $400 million cash on pallets to Iran to release four American hostages. Now the price has gone up.

Former President Barack Obama. (AP Photo)

In 2016, Barack Obama paid $400 million cash on pallets to Iran to release four American hostages. Now the price has gone up. Iran wants $7 billion to release other hostages and to have sanctions removed. The old gang is back, with John Kerry and Susan Rice hiding in the shadows. Who says you can’t have a third term?