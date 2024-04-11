69°F
Letters

LETTER: Biden scolds Netanyahu

President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)
Gordon Hurst Las Vegas
April 10, 2024 - 9:00 pm
 

Last week, President Joe Biden told Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that he was concerned about the safety of civilians and aid workers in Gaza. War is terrible, and we all should be concerned about human life. Where is the Biden administration’s concern, however, for the lives of the American people?

One hundred thousand Americans a year die from the drugs coming across our southern border — a border that was opened by the executive orders of Mr. Biden after he took office. This is only the beginning of the damage that this president and his administration have done to the lives of the American people.

