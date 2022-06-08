LETTER: Biden seeks more COVID cash

(The Associated Press)

The Biden administration cannot seem to spend enough taxpayer money. Now it is screaming for more COVID spending (“Gridlock could delay U.S. COVID funds until fall — or later,” Thursday’s Review-Journal). A spokesperson says, “The U.S. is headed for a lot of unnecessary loss of life if Congress fails to provide billions more dollars to brace for the pandemic’s next wave.”

Hasn’t enough money already been spent and wasted? I refer to a Dec. 31 Review-Journal editorial that states, “Since March 2020, Washington has shelled out $3.5 trillion in COVID relief cash. Criminals have stolen nearly $100 billion of it.” This debacle highlights the incompetence of the federal government when it comes to overseeing the massive spending programs favored by Washington politicians.

Now I read in your Thursday editorial that the Clark County School District is proposing wage hikes and bonuses which will cost more than $100 million. District officials say they will use pandemic money to pay for the bonuses. Apparently there is still plenty of COVID cash out there.

I suggest that before further fleecing the taxpayers, the president press federal law enforcement into action to recover the huge amount of money already wasted and stolen — and to use it for future COVID needs.