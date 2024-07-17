98°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Biden seems to be getting paranoid

President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
More Stories
Tick Segerblom (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: What’s in a name?
President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
LETTER: There’s nothing wrong with Joe Biden
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Red light cameras in Las Vegas won’t work
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is surround by U.S. Secret Serv ...
LETTER: The Trump assassination attempt
Douglas Engelhardt Las Vegas
July 16, 2024 - 9:00 pm
 

I am a moderate independent and decided months ago I couldn’t in good conscience vote for either major party candidate. Everything that has happened since has only reinforced my decision.

For me the most concerning things about President Joe Biden’s recent press conference were not him mixing up a few names, but the way he seemed to stare off into space at times and the apparent trouble he was having reading off a list of journalist’s names. But what really worried me was the way he seemed to blame his staff for any negative perception people may have of him (e.g. saying they weren’t giving proper credit and implying they were spreading negative stories about him). A president appearing to suffer cognitive decline is frightening. If paranoia is also potentially present, it becomes terrifying.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Tick Segerblom (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: What’s in a name?
George LeMay Las Vegas

Mr. Segerblom seems to have nothing better to do than to change good established names to entertain his fancy and pat himself on the back.

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is surround by U.S. Secret Serv ...
LETTER: The Trump assassination attempt
Frank R. DiNicola Henderson

The evil enemy within kills or tries to kill the ones who are good for the country.

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is surround by U.S. Secret Serv ...
LETTER: Fight, fight, fight!
Anthony Palmer Las Vegas

Instead of being in shock, a normal human reaction, or cowering behind Secret Service, he pumped his fist telling the crowd to, “Fight, fight, fight.”

Dijon Sims, left, and Steve Kendrick, right, install a new HVAC unit at Kit Herron’s home Fri ...
LETTER: Finally, an uplifting news story
Jon Gunter Las Vegas

It touched my heart to read the story of Kit Herron and her plight when she was not able to afford a new air conditioning unit

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
LETTER: What does Hamas have to lose?
recommend 2
LETTER: Global warming and timelines
recommend 3
LETTER: Those dastardly mosquitoes
recommend 4
LETTER: The Trump show trial
recommend 5
LETTER: How to stop wrong-way collisions on the freeway
recommend 6
LETTER: Damned if we do, damned if we don’t