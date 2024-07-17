LETTER: Biden seems to be getting paranoid

I am a moderate independent and decided months ago I couldn’t in good conscience vote for either major party candidate. Everything that has happened since has only reinforced my decision.

For me the most concerning things about President Joe Biden’s recent press conference were not him mixing up a few names, but the way he seemed to stare off into space at times and the apparent trouble he was having reading off a list of journalist’s names. But what really worried me was the way he seemed to blame his staff for any negative perception people may have of him (e.g. saying they weren’t giving proper credit and implying they were spreading negative stories about him). A president appearing to suffer cognitive decline is frightening. If paranoia is also potentially present, it becomes terrifying.