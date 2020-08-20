97°F
Letters

LETTER: Biden selects Harris for the ticket

Ray Kolander Las Vegas
August 19, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

In the 2010 U.S. Senate race, Harry Reid referred to his Republican opponent, Sharron Angle, as “just too extreme.” With their support for violent protests, defunding the police, higher taxes, more rules and regulations, open borders, illegal immigration and expensive green energy, the same could be said for presidential hopeful Joseph Biden and his running mate, Kamala Harris.

Make no mistake about it, votes should be cast based on issues, policies and getting things done, not on idealistic demagogues and personalities — and I hope the American people realize that. That being said, Mr. Biden and Ms. Harris are “just too extreme.”

