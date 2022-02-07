52°F
LETTER: Biden sends troops to defend Ukraine border

J.J. Schrader Henderson
February 6, 2022 - 9:00 pm
 
President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Joe Biden’s response to the Russian buildup on the Ukraine border is to send 3,000 U.S. troops to bolster NATO countries. This support (according to press secretary Jen Psaki) is in part due to the administration’s unwavering commitment to the sanctity of a country’s border.

Meanwhile, U.S. Customs and the Border Patrol report that last year approximately 2 million illegal aliens crossed our own southern border. Among them were more than 5,100 Russians. Perhaps NATO needs to send some troops to the United States to help Mr. Biden defend our country’s border.

