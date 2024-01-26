LETTER: Biden sends wrong message with student loan gambit

President Joe Biden is canceling more student loan debt. That is teaching them they do not need to be responsible for their choices.

(Getty Images)

People who agree to accept a loan, including student loans, need to be responsible and pay their loans back. I, as well as many people, started at a community college. I worked multiple jobs and applied for scholarships and grants — long before the convenience of computers — before taking a student loan. I continued to get my advanced degrees knowing I had student loans to repay.

I did not default or expect my loans to be paid by taxpayers. Many people seem to believe they deserve a free ride in life.

When will people start being responsible for their choices?