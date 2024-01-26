51°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Biden sends wrong message with student loan gambit

Marcee Shafer Las Vegas
January 25, 2024 - 9:02 pm
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

People who agree to accept a loan, including student loans, need to be responsible and pay their loans back. I, as well as many people, started at a community college. I worked multiple jobs and applied for scholarships and grants — long before the convenience of computers — before taking a student loan. I continued to get my advanced degrees knowing I had student loans to repay.

I did not default or expect my loans to be paid by taxpayers. Many people seem to believe they deserve a free ride in life. President Joe Biden is canceling more student loan debt. That is teaching them they do not need to be responsible for their choices.

When will people start being responsible for their choices?

MOST READ
1
Former casino executive pleads guilty to federal charges
Former casino executive pleads guilty to federal charges
2
Man who killed 3 in notorious Henderson crash arrested again on suspicion of DUI
Man who killed 3 in notorious Henderson crash arrested again on suspicion of DUI
3
Nachos with 6 chips cost $24 in Las Vegas. Then came the X mob
Nachos with 6 chips cost $24 in Las Vegas. Then came the X mob
4
Billy Joel, Sting set for 1-night-only show in Las Vegas
Billy Joel, Sting set for 1-night-only show in Las Vegas
5
Target employees say they’re being fired for strange reason: Stanley cups
Target employees say they’re being fired for strange reason: Stanley cups
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
LETTER: Legal or illegal?
Lorna Lightbody North Las Vegas

Make the distinction when discussing immigration.

AP Photo/John Locher, File
LETTER: Nevada primaries, caucuses and voters
Janet Biggerstaff Las Vegas

Where are the taxpayers who are paying for this election but prefer to not join one of those two private political parties allowed to vote for their choice?

(Getty Images)
LETTER: Don’t like traffic cameras?
C. Corbin Henderson

My question: What are you doing in your vehicle that you do not want anybody to see?

Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: Strip resort fees are out of control
LETTER: Strip resort fees are out of control

It appears to me that many hotel chains on the Strip are making it much harder for locals to support them.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Sheriff wants traffic cameras
P. Steven Demchak Las Vegas

There are a few people who love red light cameras and speed cameras: the police, lawyers and government treasurers.

(Getty Images)
LETTER: Lending bias
Merritt Warden Las Vegas

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto needs to acknowledge reality instead of trying to force equal outcomes in credit approval.

John Fetterman. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
RICH LOWRY: John Fetterman cracks the code
By Rich Lowry King Features

The senator is demonstrating how it’s possible to create a Democratic politics shorn of some of its dumbest cultural vulnerabilities.

More stories
Some Americans will get their student loans canceled in February
Some Americans will get their student loans canceled in February
New Nevada initiative aims to curb predatory lending
New Nevada initiative aims to curb predatory lending
LETTER: Biden handouts to student loan holders
LETTER: Biden handouts to student loan holders
COMMENTARY: Economic ‘soft landing’ may not save Biden from crashing
COMMENTARY: Economic ‘soft landing’ may not save Biden from crashing
‘Significant racial disparities’: Nevada politicians call for review of credit union
‘Significant racial disparities’: Nevada politicians call for review of credit union
LETTER: Wall Street investors buy, sell homes in Las Vegas
LETTER: Wall Street investors buy, sell homes in Las Vegas