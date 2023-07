FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during the Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus,, June 17, 2022, in Washington. A growing and overwhelming majority of Americans say the U.S. is heading in the wrong direction, including nearly 8 in 10 Democrats, according to a new poll that finds deep pessimism about the economy continues to plague President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

It is time to thank President Joe Biden for his many decades of public service and, via “tough love,” tell him his time has passed. He is too old for another term. It is time for new leadership — centrist leadership. If the Democratic Party renominates Mr. Biden, I will vote for whomever is the candidate of the No Labels Party.