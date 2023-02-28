52°F
Letters

LETTER: Biden should stop the demagoguery on entitlements

Frederick Weiss Henderson
February 27, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
President Joe Biden speaks during the Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate in the South ...
President Joe Biden speaks during the Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus,, June 17, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

The Social Security Trust Fund will be depleted by 2034. Over much of the history of Social Security, there was a growing number of people working and paying into the fund to support current recipients. In 1960, there were five workers for each Social Security recipient. Today that ratio has dropped to 2.8-to-1. This decline — and people living longer and receiving benefits longer — has left this program in jeopardy.

During President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address, he poisoned the ability of Congress to address this issue. If Republicans try to address this looming problem, Mr. Biden will demonize them for taking a responsible position.

Mr. Biden should put on his big-boy pants and act like an adult. Don’t use a pending disaster to make political points and demonize your opposition for doing the right thing. He should not only support a bipartisan study group to make recommendations to fix the problem, he should take a lead role. The longer the issue is ignored, the more difficult and expensive it will be to resolve.

