60°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Biden speech falls short

David Baker Las Vegas
March 10, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 
President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Let’s consider what the commander-in-chief said in his rant of a State of the Union Address.

He said our democracy is in peril. We have a representative republic, and our Founding Fathers greatly feared the mob rule mentality of Democracy. He threatened the former president. He threatened the Supreme Court. He threatened all the American people who supported the former president.

He boasted about war and about our further engagement in new wars.

He boasted about our economy, telling us it’s wonderful with interest rates and inflation having hit 40-year highs. He yelled in anger and rage throughout the speech. The mainstream, Deep State, cheerleading media sang his praises.

That, sadly, is the state of our union.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Donald Trump. REUTERS/Mike Segar
LETTER: Colorado’s Trump decision was no ‘ruse’
Carol Ann Kimble Las Vegas

Any candidate who does not accept the outcome of an election or who tries to overturn our government and damage our democracy should not be on any ballot in this country.

(Courtesy photo)
LETTER: Here comes the train to Los Angeles
Bill Minarik Las Vegas

Don’t expect the long-term results to be anything more than another taxpayer-subsidized failed experiment.

More stories
CARTOON: New skin
CARTOON: New skin
EDITORIAL: Stalled lithium mine reveals high cost of red tape
EDITORIAL: Stalled lithium mine reveals high cost of red tape
‘Oppenheimer’ lights up Academy Awards with top honors
‘Oppenheimer’ lights up Academy Awards with top honors
Knights ready for stretch run with new players: ‘It’s time to go now’
Knights ready for stretch run with new players: ‘It’s time to go now’
Lady Rebels begin run for 3rd straight tournament title
Lady Rebels begin run for 3rd straight tournament title
Mountain West tournament bracket set with plenty of storylines
Mountain West tournament bracket set with plenty of storylines