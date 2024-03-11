LETTER: Biden speech falls short

Let’s consider what the commander-in-chief said in his rant of a State of the Union Address.

He said our democracy is in peril. We have a representative republic, and our Founding Fathers greatly feared the mob rule mentality of Democracy. He threatened the former president. He threatened the Supreme Court. He threatened all the American people who supported the former president.

He boasted about war and about our further engagement in new wars.

He boasted about our economy, telling us it’s wonderful with interest rates and inflation having hit 40-year highs. He yelled in anger and rage throughout the speech. The mainstream, Deep State, cheerleading media sang his praises.

That, sadly, is the state of our union.