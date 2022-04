Why not just let them come through the Southern border?

President Joe Biden waves from the top of the steps of Air Force One. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

President Joe Biden has announced a new program to streamline the process for thousands of Ukrainian refugees to gain entrance into the United States. I am confused. Why create a new program? Would it not be just as efficient for him to merely fly them into Mexico, give them free cell phones and let them stream across the Southern border with the rest of the world?