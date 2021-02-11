55°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Letters

LETTER: Biden student loan plan is a bad idea

Chris Baird Henderson
February 10, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

This is the definition of idiocy. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Sen. Elizabeth Warren and President Joe Biden are trying to buy votes with their plan to forgive student loan debt. What ever happened to accountability? If you owe someone money, you pay them back. Period.

First, I don’t want to subsidize someone who can’t be held accountable. Second, we will have alienated the people who sacrificed and paid back their debts. And, third, what about all those people who went into a trade and paid their own way? These are the trades that are “essential,” and they keep the American economy running.

Our society can function without French history majors, but it cannot function without plumbers.

MOST READ
1
Palms likely to stay shut until customer base returns, official says
Palms likely to stay shut until customer base returns, official says
2
Woman shot while sitting in car at Las Vegas intersection
Woman shot while sitting in car at Las Vegas intersection
3
Sisolak to update state’s COVID-19 response efforts
Sisolak to update state’s COVID-19 response efforts
4
Larry Flynt, Hustler founder and Las Vegas club owner, dies
Larry Flynt, Hustler founder and Las Vegas club owner, dies
5
COVID impacts Golden Knights’ season again
COVID impacts Golden Knights’ season again
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
LETTER: Liz Cheney the future of the GOP?
Blaz Duranovic Las Vegas

It’s time for the RINOS to retire. We need leaders such as Matt Gaetz, Jim Jordan and Josh Hawley to lead us into the future.

Joe Biden. (Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
LETTER: Biden’s ‘diverse’ Cabinet isn’t really that diverse
Bruce A. Kesselman Las Vegas

When Joe Biden ran for the presidency, he promised a Cabinet that looked “like America.” The mainstream media continue to promote the false narrative that we now have the most diversified Cabinet ever.

(Getty Images)
LETTER: COVID and health care ‘inequities’
Michael O. Kreps Las Vegas

The virus is not racist and does not discriminate based on race. It is disproportionately killing the older population.