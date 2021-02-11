LETTER: Biden student loan plan is a bad idea

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Sen. Elizabeth Warren and President Joe Biden are trying to buy votes with their plan to forgive student loan debt.

This is the definition of idiocy. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Sen. Elizabeth Warren and President Joe Biden are trying to buy votes with their plan to forgive student loan debt. What ever happened to accountability? If you owe someone money, you pay them back. Period.

First, I don’t want to subsidize someone who can’t be held accountable. Second, we will have alienated the people who sacrificed and paid back their debts. And, third, what about all those people who went into a trade and paid their own way? These are the trades that are “essential,” and they keep the American economy running.

Our society can function without French history majors, but it cannot function without plumbers.