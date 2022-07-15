85°F
LETTER: Biden taps the strategic reserve and then sells some of it

Bill Minarik Las Vegas
July 14, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
In this Feb. 7, 1969 file photo, workers collect oil-soaked straw from the beach at Santa Barbara Harbor, Calif., following a leak from an off-shore well that covered area beaches. (AP Photo, FILE)

I was alarmed to hear that President Joe Biden, with all of his chastising of the oil companies for lack of production, has taken 5 million barrels of oil from our strategic reserves and sold it to foreign countries including China.

Our strategic reserves exist for emergency use when our country’s needs could not be met. The president made an exception when prices were high to put another million barrels a day into our supply from the reserve. Now he is creating another exception for unknown reasons.

I cannot see any basis for selling our oil to anyone when we cannot produce enough oil to be self-sufficient. It’s that simple.

