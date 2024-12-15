54°F
Letters

LETTER: Biden tries to undermine Trump’s border policies

AP Photo/Elliott Spagat, File
AP Photo/Elliott Spagat, File
LETTER: Get rid of the Las Vegas HOV lanes
LETTER: The attack on institutional housing investors
AP Photo/Fernando Llano
LETTER: Donald Trump loses to Barack Obama on deportations
Sen. Jacky Rosen. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Keep an eye on Nevada’s ‘bipartisan’ Democrats
John Fields Henderson
December 14, 2024 - 9:02 pm
 

The Biden administration fire sale of border wall material for as low as $5 is an effort to hinder Donald Trump’s border enforcement policies and is a total slap in the face of the millions of Americans who made border security a major factor in the election. This should be remembered as a major issue in the 2026 election. Specifically, every Democrat should be given the opportunity to condemn the sale and prevail on the administration to immediately cease this activity. Failure to do so must be noted and not forgotten.

Jerry Sturdivant Las Vegas

There has been no mention that President Barack Obama deported more illegal immigrants during his administration than any other president in history, including Mr. Trump.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)
LETTER: The racist Daniel Perry prosecution
Rick Kern Incline Village

Let’s state the obvious: New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg would never have brought this case had Mr. Penny been Black.

LETTER: Dog killers deserve harsh punishment
J. Harper Henderson

District Attorney Steve Wolfson feels the maximum punishment or four years is not enough for this crime, and I could not agree more.

Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
LETTER: The birthright citizen debate
Gary Rosenfeld Tampa, Florida

I’ve seen wire stories in the Review-Journal about Donald Trump and birthright citizenship. There is a simple solution to this.

FILE - Elon Musk. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
LETTER: Those empty federal office buildings
Bob Valentine Las Vegas

Wait until Elon gets moving! There’s a new sheriff coming to town in January who will demand accountability and visibility.

