LETTER: Biden tries to undermine Trump’s border policies

The Biden administration fire sale of border wall material for as low as $5 is an effort to hinder Donald Trump’s border enforcement policies and is a total slap in the face of the millions of Americans who made border security a major factor in the election. This should be remembered as a major issue in the 2026 election. Specifically, every Democrat should be given the opportunity to condemn the sale and prevail on the administration to immediately cease this activity. Failure to do so must be noted and not forgotten.