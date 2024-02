Joe wants it both ways.

President Joe Biden waves from the top of the steps of Air Force One. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Debra Saunders is on target in her Feb. 10 column, “President off scot-free.” I sum up the situation as follows:

1) Special counsel says Biden not fit to be president.

2) Biden and the entire Democratic media deny it and say Biden is fit.

3) Therefore, if Mr. Biden is fit, he must be charged with mishandling secret documents, just like Democrats are doing to Donald Trump.

You can’t have it both ways, Joe.