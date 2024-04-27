59°F
Letters

LETTER: Biden unfit to be commander in chief

Michael Piercy Henderson
April 26, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

I was astonished to read in the Review-Journal that President Joe Biden said former President Donald Trump is “unfit” to be commander-in-chief. The truth is Mr. Biden is unfit. Compare the performance of both presidents.

Mr. Trump inherited a crisis in the Middle East from the Obama-Biden administration. ISIS was wreaking havoc in the region. Mr. Trump took the advice from his military leaders and implemented their recommendations, and the ISIS threat went away. When U.S. forces in Iraq and Syria came under fire from Iranian proxies, he took out Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Commander Qasem Soleimani.

Mr. Biden’s effort on the other hand has been futile, ineffective and stained the reputation of the United States. Mr. Biden gave the order to pull all U.S. troops out of Afghanistan ahead of civilians against recommendations from military leaders. Who does that? When the Taliban took over the country, he had to rush troops back in to protect the civilian evacuation. Thirteen troops and many civilians were killed. Many more were stranded in Afghanistan. U.S. troops stationed in Iraq and Syria endured attacks from Iranian proxies for months. Mr. Biden’s only response was to have limited attacks on proxy facilities.

I spent 22 years in the military. If you ask me who members of the military would choose to be their commander-in-chief, I assure you it wouldn’t be Mr. Biden.

