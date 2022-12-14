LETTER: Biden uses taxpayer dollars to pay back unions

President Joe Biden speaks about the 500,000 Americans that died from COVID-19, Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Well, it is payback time to the unions for helping this administration to get into power. President Joe Biden gives the Teamster union pension fund $36 billion. This comes from the American “rescue plan” that Congress passed.

Why is the money going only to the union pension funds? If you are trying to rescue America, give this money to Social Security so it will help all Americans, not just those who helped this administration. This is just pure pay back.