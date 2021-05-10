76°F
Letters

LETTER: Biden wants to tax the corporations

John McCarthy Henderson
May 9, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
President Joe Biden signs an executive order. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

President Joe Biden has pledged to raise taxes on corporations and to keep taxes on those making less than $400,000 the same. It is comforting to know that the corporations are willing to take the loss and not pass the costs on to the consumers. They did agree to that, didn’t they? Surely we can’t expect prices to be raised to make up for the shortfall.

