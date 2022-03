Joe Biden. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

We just watched Joe Biden give his State of the Union message and came away quite confused. He said we need to buy American products that are made in America. The Democrats in the audience gave this line a thundering ovation. Great job, Mr. Biden.

Now we find out that he is buying the oil this country needs from foreign countries and one of them is Russia. Uncle Joe is back indeed.