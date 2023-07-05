96°F
Letters

LETTER: Biden will seek a way around student loan ruling

Joseph Manzo Las Vegas
July 4, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
(Getty Images)
As our president now looks for other ways to give away more money after his defeat at the Supreme Court on student loan forgiveness, how about this as an alternative: Set up a task force — or, better yet, a congressional hearing — to hear from the leaders of our colleges and universities as to why the cost of a post-secondary education in this country is second to none. Most countries offer free or minimal tuition and related fees to attend higher education institutions.

Why does the business model in this country require students and their families to be strangled by financial indebtedness to get through four years of college? The root of the problem is the exorbitant cost that straps graduates for decades with financial debt.

We should not be in a position where students have to be bailed out of college debt. Something is very wrong with the current dynamic involving the cost of post-secondary education. Will it ever get fixed? Doubtful.

